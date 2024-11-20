Home>>
Xi arrives in Brasilia for state visit to Brazil
(Xinhua) 08:27, November 20, 2024
BRASILIA, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Brasilia on Tuesday for a state visit to Brazil.
He was warmly welcomed upon his arrival by the Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Presidency Rui Costa, along with several other senior Brazilian officials.
An all-female local Batala band greeted him with vibrant drumbeats, dressed in full attire and brimming with enthusiasm.
Xi traveled to Brasilia after attending the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
