Xi arrives in Brasilia for state visit to Brazil

Xinhua) 08:27, November 20, 2024

BRASILIA, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Brasilia on Tuesday for a state visit to Brazil.

He was warmly welcomed upon his arrival by the Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Presidency Rui Costa, along with several other senior Brazilian officials.

An all-female local Batala band greeted him with vibrant drumbeats, dressed in full attire and brimming with enthusiasm.

Xi traveled to Brasilia after attending the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

