Xi says China ready to maintain momentum of steady development of China-France ties

Xinhua) 22:21, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to maintain a momentum of steady and positive development of China-France relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

China is willing to work with France to make greater contribution to the sound development of China-Europe relations and world peace and stability, Xi said when meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

