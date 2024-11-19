Xi says China insists on resolving differences with EU via dialogue

Xinhua) 21:40, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the EU's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles are drawing attention around the world, and China always insists on resolving differences through dialogue and consultation.

It is hoped that Germany will continue to play an important role in this regard, Xi said in his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

