Xi says China-Germany relations continue to glow with new vitality, dynamism

Xinhua) 21:23, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China-Germany relations continue to glow with new vitality and dynamism, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Tuesday.

Over the past six months, the two countries have achieved significant results in the fields of green development, automated and connected driving, cross-border data flow, sustainable transportation, and agricultural cooperation with Africa, Xi said while meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

