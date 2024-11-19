Home>>
Xi says China-Germany relations continue to glow with new vitality, dynamism
(Xinhua) 21:23, November 19, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China-Germany relations continue to glow with new vitality and dynamism, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Tuesday.
Over the past six months, the two countries have achieved significant results in the fields of green development, automated and connected driving, cross-border data flow, sustainable transportation, and agricultural cooperation with Africa, Xi said while meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says China, Germany need to view and develop bilateral ties from long-term, strategic perspective
- Xi meets with French President Macron
- Xi meets with German Chancellor Scholz
- Xi unveils China's action plan as G20 tackles hunger, economic challenges
- Xi says China to strengthen anti-corruption cooperation with developing countries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.