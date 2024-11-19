Xi says China, Germany need to view and develop bilateral ties from long-term, strategic perspective

Xinhua) 21:08, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- As the second and third largest economies in the world, China and Germany are both major countries with significant influence, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The two countries need to view and develop bilateral relations from a long-term and strategic perspective, Xi said when meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit.

