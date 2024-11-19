Home>>
Xi says China ready to consolidate comprehensive strategic partnership with Germany
(Xinhua) 21:28, November 19, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China is ready to work with Germany to consolidate the China-Germany comprehensive strategic partnership.
China is also willing to continue writing the story of mutual cooperation, and make our world a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous family, Xi said when meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
