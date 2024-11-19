Home>>
Xi says China regards Europe important pole in multi-polar world
(Xinhua) 21:39, November 19, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China regards Europe as an important pole in a multi-polar world.
In his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Xi also said that Beijing is committed to cooperating with Europe to jointly meet challenges and promote the sustained, steady and sound development of China-EU relations.
