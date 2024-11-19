Xi says China-France relations are of unique strategic significance, global influence

Xinhua) 22:06, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China-France relations are of unique strategic significance and global influence as both are independent, mature and responsible major countries, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

