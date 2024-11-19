Home>>
Xi says China regards Germany key partner in advancing Chinese modernization
(Xinhua) 21:38, November 19, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China regards Germany as an important partner in advancing Chinese modernization, and will continue to provide broad market opportunities for German companies.
In his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Xi also said that China and Germany share highly integrated economic interests, and bilateral cooperation is an opportunity for shared development and common future.
