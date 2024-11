We Are China

Sunset view of Giza Pyramids in Cairo

Xinhua) 11:42, November 19, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows a view of the Giza Pyramids at sunset in Cairo, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Boats sail on the Nile River at sunset in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows a view of the Nile River at sunset in Cairo, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Boats sail on the Nile River at sunset in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)