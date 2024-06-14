Home>>
Beijing's spectacular sunset-lightning show
(People's Daily App) 16:04, June 14, 2024
On the evening of Thursday, June 13, 2024, the sky over Beijing was transformed into a breathtaking canvas of light and color. A rare celestial phenomenon unfolded, with a vibrant sunset painting half the sky in brilliant hues, while the other half was illuminated by the dramatic flashes of lightning. The interplay of solar light and earthly electricity was a sight to behold, and it was through the keen eyes of residents that captured this stunning natural wonder, making for a uniquely shared experience.
(Video source: Shijie, compiled by intern Fan Xiaoyu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
