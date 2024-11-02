Interview: China's success in urbanization sets an example for Bangladesh, says scholar

Xinhua) 10:18, November 02, 2024

DHAKA, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's success in urbanization, particularly in areas like advanced transportation systems, pollution control and enhanced public engagement, has set an example for Bangladesh, a Bangladeshi scholar has said.

Shamsad Mortuza, director of the Center for China Studies at the University of Dhaka, shared insights with Xinhua on World Cities Day regarding the transformative effects of China's urban policies and their relevance for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's urban population share reached 40.47 percent in 2023, up 0.8 percent from the previous year and continuing an upward trend over recent years, according to Statista data, an international data and business intelligence platform.

"This steady urban growth is promising for Bangladesh," Mortuza said. "Dhaka is on its way to becoming a cosmopolitan city, with projects like metro rail, elevated expressways, and modernized airport terminals contributing to a more organized urban layout."

However, Dhaka's role as a migration hub in a country with a population of about 173 million remains a challenge. "Many newcomers lack familiarity with urban norms and civic codes," Mortuza said. "While we're making strides in infrastructure, fundamental issues like traffic congestion, pollution, and inefficient waste disposal persist as barriers to a sustainable urban future."

Emphasizing that decentralizing growth from Dhaka is essential for sustainable development, Mortuza underscored that Bangladesh could learn valuable experience from China's urban planning practices.

Citing the vast network of waterways in Dhaka, he proposed that Bangladesh leverage its rivers for public transport to ease congestion, similar to the way Chinese cities have optimized their natural resources. "Expanding river-based transport could ease traffic pressure while offering a cleaner, efficient mode of transit," he said.

During Mortuza's visits to cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Kunming, he learned about China's varied and successful urban approaches. "Beijing is culturally rich, Shanghai showcases modernity and urban planning at its peak, and Kunming presents a relaxed and eco-friendly lifestyle with parallels to Bangladesh's environment," he said.

He was particularly impressed with the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center. "Their vision for managing waterways and repurposing suburban areas is truly inspiring," Mortuza said, adding that Dhaka's suburbs could also be transformed by rehabilitating neglected areas for housing, public parks, and other uses.

The Bangladeshi scholar emphasized that pedestrian-friendly and green urban spaces, which he has seen in Chinese cities, are crucial for fostering a healthier and more active lifestyle.

"China's parks and public spaces serve as valuable examples. Expanding green areas in Dhaka could improve air quality, reduce heat, and encourage recreational activities," he said, adding that with more space dedicated to pedestrians and cyclists, Dhaka could improve mobility and the quality of life.

China's approach to urban energy management offers valuable experience for Dhaka, especially in leveraging renewable energy sources for urban infrastructure, Mortuza said. "Cities like Shanghai have efficiently integrated energy management into public transport and building design in efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. Dhaka could follow suit by promoting energy-efficient practices in construction and urban lighting."

In terms of public transportation, he said that China's advanced systems serve as a model. "China addressed transportation challenges similar to those we face by building sophisticated networks," he said, stressing that Bangladesh could benefit greatly from this approach.

"Traffic congestion and pollution remain critical barriers to a healthy urban lifestyle in Dhaka. China's efforts to address these issues serve as a blueprint for us to build a cleaner and more livable city," Mortuza said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)