Chinese FM spokesperson's remarks on Bangladesh forming interim government
(Xinhua) 11:13, August 09, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China has noted that Bangladesh has formed an interim government and welcomes it, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
