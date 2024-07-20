We Are China

Children enjoy activities during summer vacation in China

Xinhua) 09:23, July 20, 2024

Kids practice basketball at a school in Daoxian County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, July 19, 2024. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows children playing in a swimming pool in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A martial arts teacher teaches students in Huagang Town, Feixi County in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 19, 2024. (Photo by Ma Jiagui/Xinhua)

Children practice taekwondo at a training center in Shibing County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2024. (Photo by Tai Shengzhi/Xinhua)

Children experience tie-dye in Deqing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 19, 2024. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Children visit a folk customs hall at Huqiu Mountain scenic spot in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 19, 2024. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

