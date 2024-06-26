Ni Hao China | Cuteness alert: giant pandas are coming!

17:15, June 26, 2024 By Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan, Kou Jie, Xian Jiangnan ( People's Daily Online

Giant pandas have won hearts worldwide, including a group of university students from the United States. At Beijing Zoo, the students were beyond excited to see the giant pandas. From taking selfies to watching the cuddly creatures playing and munching bamboo, every moment was filled with pure joy. The pandas, playing the role of special “ambassadors”, has fostered bridges of friendship between China and the US.

Dozens of American students from Indiana University and Kutztown University at Pennsylvania recently embarked on a two-week journey in China to explore Chinese landscapes, culture and technological achievements. The tour, part of a program called "Discover China" hosted by Beijing Foreign Studies University, aims to provide American youths a window to know about a real china.

