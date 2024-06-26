U.S. CDC warns of unexpected increase in dengue cases

LOS ANGELES, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory on Tuesday, alerting healthcare providers and the public of an unexpected increase in dengue virus infections in the country.

A "higher-than-expected" number of dengue cases, or a total of 2,241 cases, were reported in the United States from Jan. 1 to June 24 this year, according to the CDC health advisory.

The number includes 1,498 cases in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, where 745 cases have been identified among U.S. travelers so far this year.

Puerto Rico public health authorities declared a public health emergency in March because of the high number of cases reported during the low dengue season, the advisory said.

Last year, a total of 3,036 cases were reported in the United States, including 1,829 travel-associated cases and 1,207 locally acquired dengue cases, according to CDC data.

This year, global incidence of dengue infections has been the highest on record, with many countries reporting higher-than-usual dengue case numbers, according to the CDC advisory.

Countries in the Americas have reported a record-breaking number of dengue cases, exceeding the highest number ever recorded in a single year.

From Jan. 1 to June 24, countries in the Americas reported more than 9.7 million dengue cases, twice as many as in all of 2023 which saw 4.6 million cases, according to the CDC.

Common symptoms of dengue infection include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body pain, headache, or low white blood cell counts.

There are no antiviral medications approved to treat dengue, said the CDC, and appropriate triage, management, and follow-up remain the most effective interventions to reduce dengue morbidity and mortality.

The CDC alert advises health care providers to quickly report any dengue cases to public health authorities. It also recommends the public prevent mosquito bites and control mosquitoes at home indoors and outdoors.

