Shooting spree leaves 5 dead in U.S. Nevada

LOS ANGELES, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed and a teenage girl was critically injured in a shooting spree Monday night in North Las Vegas, U.S. state of Nevada, and the suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after a manhunt, local media reported, citing police.

The North Las Vegas Police Department identified 57-year-old Eric Adams as a suspect in the killing spree, reported KTNV television station.

The search for the suspect began after police were called to an apartment in North Las Vegas, a city within the Las Vegas metropolitan area, late Monday night.

Officers found two adult women, one in her early 40s and another in her late 50s, dead from apparent gunshot wounds at the apartment. Also inside the apartment, police found a 13-year-old girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the report.

Two women in their mid-20s and a man in his early 20s were soon found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a neighboring apartment, the report added.

