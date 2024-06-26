Wikileaks founder Assange pleads guilty in deal with U.S, avoids further prison time

Xinhua) 09:03, June 26, 2024

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a single felony count of violating the Espionage Act in federal court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, as part of a deal with U.S. Justice Department, avoiding further prison time and ending the years-long legal saga.

