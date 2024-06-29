China's top legislator meets with Peruvian president in Beijing

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that the political mutual trust between China and Peru has become more solid and practical cooperation has been expanding since the two sides established a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2013.

Zhao said that the Congress of Peru adopted a decision recently, designating Feb. 1 as the Peru-China Fraternity Day, which once again shows that it is the consensus of all sectors of Peru to enhance China-Peru friendship.

China is willing to work with Peru to firmly support each other and deepen cooperation to promote the in-depth development of China-Peru and China-Latin America relations, Zhao said. The National People's Congress of China is willing to work with the Congress of Peru to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, increase exchanges at all levels, carry out exchanges on governance and legislative experience, and create a sound legal environment for bilateral cooperation.

Boluarte said Peru and China enjoy a long history of friendship.

Peru is willing to strengthen legislative exchanges with China to provide a sound legal environment for bilateral practical cooperation and push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides, Boluarte said.

