Ni Hao China | Our exploration of the Chinese inventions
By Wu Chaolan, Chang Sha, Kou Jie, Xian Jiangnan (People's Daily Online) 17:03, June 26, 2024
Electric vehicles, intelligent appliances, and smartphones that can capture stunning images for social media… For American youth who have had the opportunity to tour China and witness firsthand the lifestyles of the future in China’s tech giant Xiaomi, the country’s technological growth has been awe-inspiring.
Dozens of American students from Indiana University and Kutztown University at Pennsylvania recently embarked on a two-week journey in China to explore Chinese landscapes, culture and technological achievements. The tour, part of a program called "Discover China" hosted by Beijing Foreign Studies University, aims to provide American youths a window to know about a real china.
