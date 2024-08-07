Home>>
China hopes Bangladesh to restore order
By ZHAO JIA (Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:51, August 07, 2024
China expressed on Tuesday its sincere hope for Bangladesh to restore its social stability at an early date.
Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for the formation of an interim government following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid protests in the South Asian country.
China is closely following the developments in Bangladesh, a foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.
"As a friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of Bangladesh, China sincerely hopes that social stability will be restored soon in the country," the statement said.
Photos
