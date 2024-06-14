9 out of 10 children in Bangladesh experience violent discipline at home every month

June 14, 2024

DHAKA, June 13 (Xinhua) -- An alarming nine out of 10 children aged one to 14 years face violent discipline each month by caregivers, affecting over 45 million children in Bangladesh, according to new UNICEF data released here Thursday.

The data suggests that 400 million children under five globally -- or six in 10 children within that age group -- regularly endure psychological aggression or physical punishment at home. Of these children, around 330 million are punished through physical discipline.

"Every child deserves to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment. Through our partnerships with the government of Bangladesh and a community-led approach, we are making significant strides in protecting over 16 million children and women from violence and harmful practices by investing in strengthening families," said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative to Bangladesh.

On the first-ever International Day of Play, UNICEF called on the government of Bangladesh, civil society, donors, the private sector, and other stakeholders to urgently fulfill the right to play, as per Article 31 of the Convention of the Rights of the Child, to guarantee every child's development and wellbeing.

