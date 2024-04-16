Home>>
Bangladesh's GDP growth slows to 3.78 pct in Q2 of FY 2023-24
(Xinhua) 14:32, April 16, 2024
DHAKA, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter of the current fiscal year 2023-24 (July 2023-June 2024) has been estimated at 3.78 percent, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said Monday.
According to the BBS, based on currently available data, the GDP growth rate for the reporting quarter is 3.78 percent, compared to 7.08 percent in the second quarter of FY 2022-2023.
The BBS undertakes quarterly GDP estimates as per the decision of the government and on the advice of the International Monetary Fund.
