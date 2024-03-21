599 killed, 1,099 injured in traffic accidents in Bangladesh in February

Xinhua) 10:29, March 21, 2024

DHAKA, March 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 599 people were killed and 1,099 others injured in 546 accidents on roads, railways and waterways in Bangladesh in February, according to a report published here Wednesday.

According to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passenger welfare association, 555 people were killed and 1,031 injured in 503 road accidents throughout the month.

Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, secretary general of the organization, revealed the information at a press release in the capital Dhaka.

Besides road accidents, 37 people were killed and 64 were injured in railway-related accidents in February. Also, seven died, four suffered injuries and one went missing in waterway accidents in the month.

The organization said it collected the data based on reports by national dailies, online news portals and electronic media in the South Asian country.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)