599 killed, 1,099 injured in traffic accidents in Bangladesh in February
DHAKA, March 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 599 people were killed and 1,099 others injured in 546 accidents on roads, railways and waterways in Bangladesh in February, according to a report published here Wednesday.
According to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passenger welfare association, 555 people were killed and 1,031 injured in 503 road accidents throughout the month.
Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, secretary general of the organization, revealed the information at a press release in the capital Dhaka.
Besides road accidents, 37 people were killed and 64 were injured in railway-related accidents in February. Also, seven died, four suffered injuries and one went missing in waterway accidents in the month.
The organization said it collected the data based on reports by national dailies, online news portals and electronic media in the South Asian country.
Photos
Related Stories
- At least 43 dead as devastating blaze rips through high-rise building in Bangladeshi capital
- Chinese-built 1st transmission line of Bangladeshi power grid network strengthening project put into operation
- Bangladesh to administer 250 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots in 2 years
- Bangladesh PM Hasina's 37-member new cabinet announced
- Bangladeshi president appoints Sheikh Hasina as new PM, invites her to form new gov't
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.