Bangladesh to administer 250 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots in 2 years
(Xinhua) 11:04, January 17, 2024
DHAKA, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Bangladeshi government has planned to administer 250 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by next year, a senior official said here Tuesday.
Jahangir Alam, secretary of Bangladesh's Health Services Division, told journalists that half of these vaccine shots will be administered as a fourth dose this year, and the rest will be administered in 2025.
According to the official, the fresh vaccination drive will prioritize frontline workers and individuals with health vulnerabilities.
Meanwhile, he said the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation has assured the Bangladeshi government of providing the required number of vaccine doses starting from April this year.
