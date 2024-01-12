Bangladesh PM Hasina's 37-member new cabinet announced

DHAKA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A 37-member new cabinet of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was announced on Wednesday night.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain told a press conference that the cabinet included Prime Minister Hasina, 25 cabinet ministers and 11 ministers of state.

According to the cabinet secretary, Hasina has inducted 14 new faces into her new cabinet.

Among them, he said there will be two technocrat ministers this time.

Portfolios would be announced on Jan. 11 after the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet members, he added.

Members of the new cabinet, including the prime minister, are slated to take the oath at 7:00 p.m. local time on Thursday at the President's Office.

Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday appointed Hasina, leader of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) party as the new prime minister of the South Asian country.

This is Hasina's fourth consecutive term as the country's prime minister.

According to gazette notification published by the Election Commission on Tuesday afternoon, the AL party led by Hasina won 222 out of 298 seats of the parliament in Sunday's general elections. The AL-led alliance bagged a landslide win with 225 seats.

