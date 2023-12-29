Dengue claims more than 1,700 lives in Bangladesh this year

Xinhua) 13:47, December 29, 2023

DHAKA, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The mosquito-borne dengue fever has claimed more than 1,700 lives and infected over 300,000 people so far this year across Bangladesh.

According to the latest statistics of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the dengue prevalence has reached an alarming situation this year, with a total of 320,945 cases and 1,701 deaths recorded as of Dec. 28.

The data showed that the dengue deaths this year included 79 in December, 274 in November, and 359 in October.

The country experienced its highest spike in dengue cases in September, with 79,598 new infections and 396 deaths reported.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)