Bangladesh's ruling party of Awami League wins 223 seats: Election Commission

DHAKA, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The ruling Bangladeshi Awami League (AL) party led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won 223 out of 298 seats in the country's parliamentary elections, according to the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday.

Out of 300 seats, the results of one constituency have been delayed. Meanwhile, polling in one constituency was postponed following the death of an independent candidate.

In Bangladesh, a party can form a government if it manages to clinch 151 seats of the parliament in total.

Awal said that voter turnout in Bangladesh's 12th parliament polls reached 41.8 percent of the total eligible voters. In Bangladesh, the party that gets majority seats can form the government, he added.

Over 260 candidates from the ruling AL party joined the national elections. The voting began at 8:00 a.m. local time and concluded at 4:00 p.m. local time on Sunday in over 42,000 voting centers nationwide.

