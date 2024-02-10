Chinese-built 1st transmission line of Bangladeshi power grid network strengthening project put into operation

Xinhua) 09:47, February 10, 2024

DHAKA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese-built 1st transmission line of Power Grid Upgrading and Renovation Turnkey Project in Bangladesh has been put into operation, boosting the transmission capacity of power grid in the northwestern Rajshahi region.

The project was jointly undertaken by Fujian Electric Power Engineering Company (FEPEC), CCC Engineering Ltd. and Jiangsu Etern Co., Ltd.

The project covers the construction, expansion, upgrading and renovation of about 99 substations and about 1,000 km of transmission lines operated by the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh. The 1st transmission line is a 132kV double circuit line from Niyamatpur to Rahanpur.

Shen Jianlong, chief representative of FEPEC, told Xinhua that after the operation, it will effectively improve Bangladesh weak power grid, make the power grid of 132kV connected and synchronized with 230 kV ring networks, and help Bangladesh power grid achieve stable operation.

According to rough calculation, installed capacity of power constructed in form of general contract or subcontract by Chinese companies reaches more than 9,038MW, accounting for 35 percent of total installed capacity in Bangladesh, which secures stable power supply for rapid economic and social development of the country.

