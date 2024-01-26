China, Bangladesh eye more communication, cooperation

Xinhua) January 26, 2024

DHAKA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Bangladesh Awami League, a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited Bangladesh on Jan. 23-26.

During the visit, the delegation, led by Sun Haiyan, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, met with President of Bangladesh Awami League and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Chinese delegation also met and exchanged views with Bangladesh's Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, leaders of main political parties, think tanks and media representatives.

The Bangladeshi side said it hoped to strengthen relations between the two parties as well as between the two countries, deepen exchanges of governance experience, promote high-quality construction of Belt and Road projects, and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

