China congratulates Bangladesh's Awami League on winning election

Xinhua) 08:27, January 10, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Bangladesh on holding a smooth general election as scheduled and congratulates the Awami League (AL) on winning the election, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on Bangladesh's 12th parliamentary election held on January 7. According to preliminary results announced by the election commission, Bangladesh's ruling AL party won 223 out of 298 directly elected seats.

As a friend and neighbor, China firmly supports Bangladesh in advancing its post-election political agenda in accordance with the law, Mao said.

"We stand ready to work with the new Bangladesh government on the basis of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and non-interference in each other's internal affairs to carry forward our traditional friendship, deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and strive for new progress in China-Bangladesh strategic partnership of cooperation," Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)