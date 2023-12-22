China viewed friendly nation, leading development partner of Bangladesh: survey

Xinhua) 16:13, December 22, 2023

DHAKA, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China is viewed as a friendly nation that plays a significant role in fostering Bangladesh to achieve its target of a developed and "Smart Nation" by 2041, according to a leading local think-tank survey.

The survey, "National Image of China in Bangladesh", released on Thursday, found the overall image of China in Bangladesh positive and consistent, with its performance in domestic and foreign affairs better appreciated.

The Center for Alternatives conducted the survey and found that China's positive image in Bangladesh results from its people's efficiency and kindness, the non-interference foreign policy and commitment to joint development through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The survey respondents see China as a leading development partner and a friendly nation, emphasizing the need for increased Chinese investment and development assistance as an instrument of peace and a primary driving force for Bangladesh's economy.

The survey respondents believe China is a highly advanced nation with a strong economy, cutting-edge science and technology and robust political ethics.

Most respondents see China as a good place for travel, study and business with its beautiful cities, good administration and fresh food.

The survey was conducted from Sept. 5 to Oct. 15 nationwide, interviewing 5,230 nationals of Bangladesh, including students, government and private service holders, business people and housewives.

Compared with the previous survey in 2022, the BRI won higher evaluation among all age groups this year, according to the latest report.

The respondents perceived bright prospects for bilateral relations of China and Bangladesh under the BRI.

Promoting China-Bangladesh relations in science, technology, art, heritage, and literature is a key to prospects, said Imtiaz Ahmed, executive director at the Center for Alternatives.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said that the report and data show a positive perception among Bangladesh's young people regarding China.

Noting that China and Bangladesh both cherish and carry forward the traditional friendship, Yao said the two sides accommodate each other's core concerns and development interests and join hands in achieving ambitious development goals to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

"As we see in the survey, our joint efforts have been widely endorsed by the respondents. We have all the reasons to be confident in pushing forward China-Bangladesh relations to a higher level," Yao added.

