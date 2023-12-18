Home>>
Journalists from BRI partner countries experience Chinese modernization in Guizhou
By Liu Ning, Tu Min, Deng Jie, Chu Mengqi, Elena Davydova, Zhang Kaiwei (People's Daily Online) 13:49, December 18, 2023
Boasting superior natural endowments, southwest China's Guizhou Province is a treasure house of nature, a cultural gem, and a promising place for opening-up.
Eleven journalists from 10 partner countries of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) came to experience the charm of Guizhou and share the story of Chinese modernization, the modernization of a huge population, of common prosperity for all, of material and cultural-ethical advancement, of harmony between humanity and nature, and of peaceful development.
(Cen Yingjie, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)
