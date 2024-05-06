Bangladesh calls for holding Israel accountable for war crimes

Xinhua) 13:04, May 06, 2024

DHAKA, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has called for an immediate cessation of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict, ensuring humanitarian access and holding Israel accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"We, the members of the OIC (Organization of the Islamic Conference) should be part of a multitracked international engagement to end the Gaza crisis," he said while speaking at the 15th OIC Summit Conference in Banjul, the capital of The Gambia, according to a Bangladeshi foreign ministry's press release.

The minister said the OIC should continue initiating dialogue with the governments and inter-governmental bodies like the United Nations, European Union and other organizations to counter Islamophobia and foster tolerance.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)