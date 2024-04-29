At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah

Xinhua) 09:51, April 29, 2024

GAZA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- At least 15 Palestinians were killed on Sunday night in Israeli airstrikes on residential buildings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported on Monday.

