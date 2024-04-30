10 dead in heat wave in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 17:01, April 30, 2024

DHAKA, April 30 (Xinhua) -- At least 10 people including eight men and two women died in a week in Bangladesh due to scorching temperatures, the government confirmed Tuesday, which highlighted the danger of successive heat waves affecting the South Asian nation.

Bangladesh is currently grappling with one of the most severe heatwaves in recent years.

The country on Monday ordered the closure of primary and secondary schools until Thursday.

