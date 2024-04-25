Bangladeshi children at high risk amid persisting heatwave in Bangladesh: UNICEF

Xinhua) 10:56, April 25, 2024

DHAKA, Apr. 24 (Xinhua) -- With an oppressive heatwave persisting throughout Bangladesh, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has remained deeply concerned about the health and safety of the children across the country.

"The unusual rise in temperatures poses grave risks, particularly to newborns, infants, and young children who are considered to be an especially vulnerable population to heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and diarrhea caused by dehydration," UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh Sheldon Yett said in a statement issued here Wednesday.

Moreover, as the Primary and Mass Education Ministry has ordered the closure of all the government-run primary schools in the country till April 27 due to concerns about the impact of rising temperatures on children, UNICEF said it is urging parents to be extra vigilant in keeping their children hydrated and safe.

According to the UNICEF's 2021 Children's Climate Risk Index (CCRI), children in Bangladesh are at "extremely high risk" of the impacts of climate change.

The severity of this heatwave underscores the urgent need for action to protect children from the worsening impacts of climate change.

"With temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels, we must prioritize the well-being of children and the most vulnerable populations," the statement read.

To protect children from this heatwave, UNICEF urges frontline workers, parents, families, caregivers and local authorities to protect children and pregnant women by taking preventative measures.

