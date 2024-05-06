Rockets from Lebanon hit N. Israel, causing power outages

Israeli security forces check the scene after rockets fired from Lebanon hit the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, May 5, 2024. (David Cohen/JINI via Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, May 5 (Xinhua) -- About 20 rockets were launched from Lebanon at northern Israel on Sunday, damaging facilities and causing power outages in the city of Kiryat Shmona, Israeli sources said.

The military confirmed in a statement that several rockets hit the city, triggering air raid sirens.

The police said rockets fell in several locations in Kiryat Shmona, causing power outages and property damage.

No injuries have been reported yet.

The incident was the latest in the cross-border fighting between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah that began on Oct. 8, 2023.

Israeli security forces and emergency personnel operate at the scene after rockets fired from southern Lebanon hit the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, May 5, 2024. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

