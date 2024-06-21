Bangladesh records over 19,000 deaths of children under 5 due to air pollution in 2021: report
DHAKA, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh recorded over 19,000 deaths of children under five due to air pollution-related conditions in 2021, according to the latest State of Global Air 2024 report.
The report, released Wednesday by U.S.-based research organization Health Effects Institute in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), showed air pollution was responsible for over 235,000 deaths in Bangladesh in 2021, highlighting a significant public health challenge.
The report finds that children under five are especially vulnerable, with health effects including premature birth, low birth weight, asthma, and lung diseases.
UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett emphasized the urgent need for action.
"It is critical that we implement sustainable solutions to improve air quality not just for the health of our children today, but for future generations," he said.
