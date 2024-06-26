Bangladesh launches project eyeing essential healthcare for women, children

DHAKA, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Bangladeshi government has launched a project to improve primary healthcare systems for about 8 million women, children, and adolescents through its partnership with development partners including two UN organizations.

The five-year project "Health System Strengthening for Primary Health Care" will address critical gaps in the healthcare system, particularly in five underserved rural areas and will reduce maternal and child mortality while promoting gender equality and access to quality health care, said a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) press release here Tuesday.

One immediate outcome of the project will be enhanced quality, coverage, and gender-responsiveness of primary health care and sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health, it said, adding this will ensure comprehensive care for marginalized and underserved populations, promoting women's empowerment and community participation in fulfilling the rights of women, adolescent girls, and children.

Key aspects of the project will include strengthening healthcare systems and enhancing the capacities of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at national, district, and local levels.

Despite progress over the past decade, maternal mortality in Bangladesh remains a significant concern, it said, adding this rate has decreased from 194 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2010 to 136 in 2023, a reduction of around 30 percent.

However, the statement said this reduction is still far from the Sustainable Development Goal of 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030. Many of these deaths are due to preventable conditions like hemorrhage and eclampsia, it mentioned.

Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative to Bangladesh, said, "this project will not only save children and women's lives, but will put in place a more sustainable healthcare system, creating a safer environment where children and women, especially adolescents, can develop and thrive."

