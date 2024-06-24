Home>>
9 killed in bridge collapse in Bangladesh
(Xinhua) 11:00, June 24, 2024
DHAKA, June 22 (Xinhua) -- At least nine people died after a microbus and an auto-rickshaw carrying wedding party guests plunged into a canal following the collapse of a dilapidated bridge in Barguna district, some 180 km south of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.
The accident occurred around 2:00 p.m. local time as the bridge gave way, sending both vehicles into the canal, Kazi Sakhawat Hossain Topu, officer-in-charge of Barguna's local Amtali Police Station, told Xinhua.
"Rescuers have pulled out nine bodies from the canal," he said, adding that 10 people were injured in the accident.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bangladesh records over 19,000 deaths of children under 5 due to air pollution in 2021: report
- 9 out of 10 children in Bangladesh experience violent discipline at home every month
- Death toll rises to 10 in Bangladesh as Cyclone Remal weakens
- Cyclone Remal leaves 7 dead in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh calls for holding Israel accountable for war crimes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.