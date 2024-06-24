9 killed in bridge collapse in Bangladesh

DHAKA, June 22 (Xinhua) -- At least nine people died after a microbus and an auto-rickshaw carrying wedding party guests plunged into a canal following the collapse of a dilapidated bridge in Barguna district, some 180 km south of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

The accident occurred around 2:00 p.m. local time as the bridge gave way, sending both vehicles into the canal, Kazi Sakhawat Hossain Topu, officer-in-charge of Barguna's local Amtali Police Station, told Xinhua.

"Rescuers have pulled out nine bodies from the canal," he said, adding that 10 people were injured in the accident.

