13 dead, over 4 mln affected by floods in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 16:34, August 23, 2024

DHAKA, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The floods in parts of Bangladesh have left 13 people dead, affected millions of people and displaced many families.

According to the latest daily disaster situation report by the country's National Disaster Response Coordination Center under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, some 4.4 million people were affected due to floods in 11 out of the country's total 64 districts.

The report said 13 people have died due to flooding in the South Asian country while tens of thousands of families have been affected.

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy seasonal rains and onrush of water from hills across the Indian borders have also caused widespread damage to houses, crops, roads and highways across vast swathes of the country.

Authorities have rushed teams of disaster response forces to carry out rescue operation, distribute relief materials and supervise centers where around 200,000 people have taken shelter.

