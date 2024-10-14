Bangladesh records highest daily spike of 9 dengue deaths this year

Xinhua) 11:15, October 14, 2024

DHAKA, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh on Saturday reported nine more deaths from dengue, the highest daily spike this year, bringing the death toll to 210 since January.

The deaths include 47 so far this month after 80 in September.

The country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) also reported 915 new confirmed cases of dengue in the last 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time Saturday, raising this month's total tally to 10,872.

The DGHS has recorded 41,810 dengue cases so far this year. In order to curb the further spread of dengue, Bangladeshi health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.

Bangladesh logged 1,705 dengue deaths in 2023, marking the highest annual death toll to date.

Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. The disease causes an acute illness that usually follows symptoms such as headache, high fever, exhaustion, severe muscle and joint pain, swollen glands, vomiting and rash.

