China's power use up 8.5 pct in September
BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, reported stable growth in September 2024, official data showed Saturday.
Power use climbed by 8.5 percent year on year to 847.5 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) last month, according to data from the National Energy Administration.
Specifically, power consumed by primary and secondary industries went up 6.4 percent and 3.6 percent year on year, respectively. Power use in the tertiary sector increased by 12.7 percent.
China's residential power use in September surged 27.8 percent from the same period of 2023, hitting 132.3 billion kWh.
In the first nine months of 2024, the country's power consumption climbed 7.9 percent to 7.41 trillion kWh, the data revealed.
