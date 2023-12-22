Power supply company helps tourism rebound in E China’s Taizhou

In recent years, the ancient city of Taizhou in east China's Zhejiang Province has been improving its scenic area’s functions, historical and cultural exploration and service quality. Due to the scenic area being listed as a national 5A-level tourist attraction as well as media promotion, its popularity and reputation have greatly increased, attracting large numbers of domestic and foreign tourists.

To help local tourism develop, State Grid Taizhou Power Supply Company invested in the rectification of power facilities in the scenic area, inspected and maintained electric power during important activities and major holidays, and guided the safe utilization of electric power for the residents of the old area of the city, so as to provide a strong guarantee for the development of tourism in the area.

The ancient city of Taizhou has a history of more than 1,000 years and boasts a rich cultural heritage. With the development and upgrading of culture and tourism in recent years, the city’s cultural heritage and lively nature have attracted a large number of tourists, putting increasing pressure on the old power facilities in the scenic area. In order to ensure the safe use of electric power in the scenic area, State Grid Taizhou Power Supply Company has carried out comprehensive rectification of the power facilities there, including the replacement of old electrical wires and power distribution equipment, replacing vertical poles with buried ones for the scenic area, and strengthened inspection and maintenance of power lines. While increasing the reliability of electrical facilities, it has beautified the scenic environment and provided tourists with a better tourism experience.

A range of cultural events has attracted a large number of tourists and citizens, pushing electricity demand to new highs. To ensure the smooth progress of the various activities, State Grid Taizhou Power Supply Company has set up a special team to conduct power line inspections and equipment tests at activity sites, and arranged for special personnel to be on duty throughout the activities to ensure safe and stable power supply.

Most buildings in the residential areas in the ancient city of Taizhou are old buildings with outdated electrical facilities, and most of the residents are elderly people. All these factors result in potential safety hazards. In view of this situation, the company regularly carries out publicity activities on the safe use of electrical power for the area’s residents, spreads electricity knowledge among the residents, reminds them of electricity precautions, and provides door-to-door services to elderly people living alone or facing difficulties, and helps them inspect and maintain the electricity equipment.

With the assistance of the State Grid Taizhou Power Supply Company, the ancient city of Taizhou has become a tourist destination that more and more people are yearning to visit.

