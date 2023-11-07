Solar storage solution brings 'green electricity' to residents in Hunan's mountainous areas

The State Grid Changde Power Supply Company recently put its first solar storage station, part of the company’s new solar storage micro grid research project, into trial operation in the Shinan Mountain area of Jiuling village, Shimen county, Changde, central China’s Hunan Province.

Shinan is tucked away deep in the mountains, resulting in poor access to transportation. In recent years, previous residents of the area have been gradually relocated to places with better conditions. 87-year-old Guan Yin'e is currently the only person living here. To ensure the senior citizen’s daily electricity needs are met, one transformer and a power supply line of over 9,000-meters are maintained.

Staff members of a local power supply company adjust newly-installed solar panels in Changde, central China’s Hunan Province. (Photo/Peng Hao)

Areas like Shinan Mountain have scattered households with mostly elderly residents and low electricity consumption. Unstable voltage, complicated geographical environments and inconvenient transportation make routine operation and maintenance difficult, especially in extreme weather.

New solutions are urgently needed to replace the traditional way of transforming power grids, and are usually difficult and expensive.

Staff members of a local power supply company help Guan Yin'e change a bulb in Changde, central China’s Hunan Province. (Photo/Peng Hao)

The State Grid Hunan branch has explored the new power supply model of solar storage micro grids, and examined the feasibility of running solar storage facilities at high-altitude mountainous areas.

“With this new power supply model, the power generated from solar energy can directly supply users, and the excess will be stored in the solar cells, making full use of resources,” said Xiang Zhongqing, head of the project.

The State Grid Hunan branch plans to run the model in 25 areas across the province. The transformation is expected to solve the power supply issue faced by over 100 households living in high-altitude mountainous areas, and save 11 million yuan ($1.51 million) in costs.

Photo shows the first solar storage station, part of a new solar storage micro grid research project, in Changde, central China’s Hunan Province. (Photo/Peng Hao)

