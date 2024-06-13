Smart robots help maintain grassroots power supply in Central China

Photo: Courtesy of Henan Jiyuan Power Supply Company

Smart robots are now helping to maintain the power supply facilities in Central China's Henan Province, enhancing the quality of development.

Henan Jiyuan Power Supply Company in Jiyuan city, Henan, on Wednesday, measured the temperature of the main transformer and switchgear at the 220 kV Miao Dian substation using intelligent inspection robots. During the process, all kinds of parameters are displayed in real-time by the Robot Intelligent Patrol System, bringing great convenience to the operation and maintenance personnel, the Global Times learned from the company.

In recent years, the State Grid Jiyuan Power Supply Company has focused on digital and intelligent development, which has played a key role in supporting science and technology. This provides high-quality development of the power grid and improves the level of power security service.

Through the installation of intelligent terminals in the distribution area, the company realizes dynamic monitoring, visual management, and remote analysis of the equipment performance and distribution capacity of the power supply lines and the distribution area in power-intensive areas. This allows for accurate control of equipment status and capacity margin, enabling the formulation of precise power access plans according to customer needs without on-site visits, reducing labor costs, improving work efficiency, and opening up the power supply services' "last mile."

The Jiyuan Power Supply Company of the State Grid uses technology such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and 5G to integrate the functions of equipment state perception and voice communication. This deepens the construction of the "Virtual Dispatcher," allowing for the tasks of load distribution and emergency repair force distribution to be carried out more efficiently. It promotes the deep integration of dispatch, emergency repair, and service, making the distribution network "cleverer and smarter."

Given Jiyuan's mountainous terrain, the company has used technology to create a "Three-dimensional Patrol and Centralized Monitoring" model through robots, drones, and other means, improving the quality and efficiency of work. The drones are equipped with lidar to enable the automatic recognition and classification of image defects, which can promptly identify and address hidden dangers to ensure the safe operation of the power grid.

Additionally, the State Grid Jiyuan Power Supply Company is deepening the "Digital Staff" layout, researching, developing, and applying RPA (Robotic Process Automation) Robots, which handle data management, line loss analysis, service response, and other tasks at the village and town levels. By using the same source management of distribution data and digital transformation of station areas, the data of distribution station areas can be quickly collected and accurately managed. It will build a full-service digital and intensive management and control platform to realize the "One-system-wide Operation" of information inquiry, work order processing, power supply service, and other services.

Not only does this approach add engine power through scientific and technological support, but it also adds momentum to the power grid development. In the future, the company will continue to promote smart grid construction, deepen smart applications and digital transformation, and promote the high-quality development of the company to better serve society.

