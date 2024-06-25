Drones utilized to enhance quality, efficiency at grassroots power grids in northwest China

Global Times) 14:29, June 25, 2024

Photo: Courtesy of State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company

Drones have been used in some local power grids in Northwest China for inspections, addressing the problems of blind spots and the time-consuming and labor-intensive nature of high-altitude equipment inspections.

On June 20, State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company used drones for the first time to inspect high-altitude equipment such as the 330 kV Subujing substation's gantry framework, suspension insulators, and drain clamps.

"Pay close attention to the drone remote control screen and focus on inspecting the 330 kV framework, fittings, clamps, porcelain insulators, and the entire station's arresters to avoid missing any minor issues," said the on-site drone operator.

In the traditional manual inspection mode, inspectors needed to use auxiliary tools such as binoculars and aerial work vehicles to inspect high-altitude equipment. This method had issues with incomplete observation angles, high safety risks, and inaccurate precision. To address these "blind spots," State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company innovatively used drones for detailed high-altitude inspections of new substations.

With the ultra-high-definition shooting capability of drones, they focused on inspecting the main transformer area, equipment clamps, outgoing suspension, and the upper-layer equipment of the entire station's framework, conducting precise analysis and qualitative recording of equipment status.

This greatly enhances inspection visibility, compensates for the shortcomings of traditional inspection methods, reduces the risks associated with high-altitude equipment inspections, and promptly identifies defects, the Global Times learned from the company.

To date, drones have completed the inspection of 330 kV and 110 kV equipment as well as two main transformers, identifying 13 defects that were promptly addressed through closed-loop management, ensuring the safe and efficient completion of inspection work and improving construction quality.

The company vowed to continue to be guided by "intelligence, real-time, and lean" principles, accelerating the transformation of intelligent operation and inspection models. While ensuring intrinsic safety, the company will deeply promote the effective integration of digital technology with power grid equipment management, comprehensively advancing the construction of modern equipment management systems and capabilities.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)