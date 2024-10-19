China, Zambia develop matrix for implementing FOCAC agreements

LUSAKA, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Zambia said Friday that the two countries have developed a matrix for the implementation of agreements reached at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

"All relevant Zambian authorities, including the Cabinet Office, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, are working closely with the embassy to make sure that this matrix be translated into real changes on the ground at the end of the day," Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing made this statement during a roundtable meeting aimed at assessing the opportunities presented by the FOCAC summit for enhancing China-Zambia relations.

He emphasized that China values concrete action over empty rhetoric and is committed to collaborating with Zambian authorities to ensure the implementation of the FOCAC outcomes.

The meeting, organized by the International Relations Association of Zambia, brought together experts from academia and think tanks to discuss and exchange views on the opportunities presented by the FOCAC summit.

The Chinese ambassador noted that since its establishment in 2000, the FOCAC has become a primary platform for the Sino-Africa cooperation and a symbol of South-South cooperation, adding that there was a lot of evidence to testify that Zambia has benefited from the FOCAC.

He expressed confidence that the 2024 FOCAC summit will help boost Zambia's development, noting that China was determined to support Zambia's benefit from the FOCAC outcomes such as supporting the southern African nation to improve its business environment, cement its industrial foundation, and upgrade its industries.

In the realm of infrastructure, the Chinese envoy said the revitalization of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA) will serve as a game changer for promoting regional connectivity, positioning Zambia as a land-linked and industrial hub. He further noted that many other infrastructure projects are in the pipeline to facilitate the unimpeded movement of goods and services.

He further said that China would support Zambia in achieving green development following the signing of several cooperation documents during the FOCAC, aimed at ensuring a stable power supply and diversifying the energy mix in the country.

China, he added, is working to bring more capacity building and vocational training in Zambia as part of efforts to promote innovation, which is the best way to achieve sustainable development towards modernization.

Etambuyu Gundersen, permanent secretary for International Cooperation and Relations in Zambia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the FOCAC has become an important mechanism for cooperation between China and Africa and a significant framework for South-South cooperation.

Gundersen, who congratulated China for successfully hosting the summit, said China's assistance under the FOCAC, spans a wide range of areas. She highlighted that Zambia's priority within FOCAC has centered on economic cooperation, aligning with the country's focus on projects designed to create jobs and sustain economic growth.

Gundersen commended China for its longstanding support to Zambia, emphasizing that the nation remains indebted for this assistance. She also remarked that the two countries have enjoyed warm and cordial relations since establishing diplomatic ties, with their partnership continuing to strengthen over time.

