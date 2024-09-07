Home>>
Parliamentarians' views about 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit
By Zhong Wenxing (People's Daily Online) 11:25, September 07, 2024
Intern Hou Nuoshuqi also contributed to this story.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese, South Sudanese presidents elevate bilateral ties
- Vice premier says China ready to advance cooperation with Africa, UNESCO
- Xi meets Gambian president
- China's top legislator meets president of Republic of Congo
- Interview: China has demonstrated constant commitment to Africa's development, says Madagascar's president
- China's top legislator meets Central African Republic president
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.